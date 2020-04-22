Local businesses looking to reopen

The go-ahead to resume, many other businesses wonder-when will it be our turn?

Among them- restaurant owners, eager to trade their styrofoam for stoneware.

But county officials warn-we staggered down....and we're going to stagger back up.

Here's newschannel 2's joleen ferris.

Nat 7:28 "how are ya?

Good" they are gratefl for many to go orders at ventura's in east utica.

But they miss the memories made in their dining room .

None 5:14 "we had easter pass that we're losing, we're losing mother's day and we've spent those holidays with the same families my whole life and to not be able to see them in your dining room and to experience their celebrations and their excitement and their families..it's hard" nat 8:13 "chicken parm special tonight" stand up 1:18 "restaurant owners have told us that the profit margin on these family meal deals they've been offering is miniscule.

But profit wasn't the only consideration when they created them" 1:44 "we also wanted to make sure that people were able to still afford what they're used to.

There's a lot of different situations going on in the communiyt and the demographics because people don't know what's going on with their jobs, some people are furloughed and we feel that they should still be able to have the life that they had prior and if we have to take a loss on that, we will" yesterday, elective medical procedures were like the appetizer, given the first permission to resume, as early as next week.

But what about the rest of society?

The senate republican conference is calling on the governor to share a timeline next week.

Oneida county executive anthony picente today cautioned; it's not gonna be like flipping a switch and the world is back open 3:56:22 "this is not going back to the complete direct type of service everybody's used to.

It's still gonna have different restrictions and provisions in place and protocols in doing that and limited number of people in an hourly basis or however it is" the owners of this utica family business say, yes, it's been tough.

But it would be tougher elsewhere 1:04 "if it wasn't for this community and where we are, i don't think that we would survive.

Our patrons are like family and they have come out of the woodwork to support us" jf, nc2.

