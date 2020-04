Jasmine Murry song featured in NFL draft promo

AND SEASONS STARTED GETTINGCANCLED OVERCORONAVIRUS CONCERNS.THE VOICE BEHIND A-B- C'S DRAFTCOVERAGEPROMO IS FORMER MISS MISSISSIPPIJASMINEMURRAY.SHE SAID SHE FOUND OUT HER SONGCHAMPION WAS BEING USED FOR THEPROMOOVER THE WEEKEND.SO EVERYTHING JUST HAPPENED, SOI AM STILL KIND OF LIKE JUMPINGUP AND DOWN ON THE INSIDE.

SHESAYS SHE AND HER TEAM RECENTLYSTARTEDWRITING AND RECORDING MUSIC,SPECIFICALLY FORUSE IN TV AND FILMSHE BELIVES IT IS THE PERFECTSONG FWHAT WE ARE CURRENTLY GOINGTHROUGH AROUND THE WORLD .THE 2014 MISS MISSISSIPPI WINNERALSO HAD ENCOURAGING WORDS FORTHIS YEARSCONTESTANTS WHO WILL HAVE TOWAIT TCOMPETE FOR THE CROWN DUE TOCOVID-19YOU KNOW MY HEART GOES OUT TOALL OF THEM, AND YOU KNOWHOPEFULLY THERE WILL BE SOMETYPE OF SOLUTION WHERE THEY WILLSTILL GET TO EXPERIENCE THEIRTIME AS A TITLE HOLDER IN ABEAUTIFUL WAY.CHAMPION WAS RELEASED FORDIGITALDOWNLOAD WEDNESDAY.MARCUS HUNTER 16 WAPT NEWS.

MURRAY FINISHED IN THE TOP 10 INTHE MISSAMERICA PAGEANT IN 2015.SHE WASAL