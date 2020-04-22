Sneeze Guards To Be Installed On Annapolis Buses Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:20s - Published 3 days ago Sneeze Guards To Be Installed On Annapolis Buses 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gigabyte Magazine RT @wjz: There are now some extra safety precautions in place on Annapolis city buses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/vY5V211LYY 2 days ago WJZ | CBS Baltimore There are now some extra safety precautions in place on Annapolis city buses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/vY5V211LYY 2 days ago Verdant Square Network DC-MD ‘Sneeze Guards’ To Be Installed On Buses In Annapolis During COVID-19 Pandemic https://t.co/daRtXqGzd0 https://t.co/tyMaYGIxaN 2 days ago Annapolis Patch City of Annapolis Transportation transports patients to medical appointments and essential workers to jobs. https://t.co/BNU3epu3IB 2 days ago