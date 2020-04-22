Global  

50th Earth Day - clean up efforts

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Picking up litter to make green cleaner
?10 mph thursday: today marks the 50th "earth day."

But during a pandemic?

It might be hard to find ways to participate.

Live kimt stormteam 3 meteorologist sean macaday joins us live with a few ideas on how to celebrate.

Sean so it's earth day, when people across the globe celebrate our planet.

But with the ongoing pandemic this year, things are a bit different.

Many clean up events across the country have been cancelled or postponed?

Just like the litter bit better event hosted by the rochester's neighborhood reasource center that was supposed to be this week.

But that doesn't mean you can't make a difference.

I am in south rochester just off of south broadway on a street that runs behind wallmart, khols, and other stores.

As you can see, the edge of this open field is absolutly littered with trash.

So i came here with my roomate, and we got to work.

Here is what it looked like before.

And after just a few hours of work, this is what we able to accomplish.

This is one thing you can do during this pandemic while still maintaining social distance.

Whether it be with yourself or your family, this is a great way to get outside.

And it is especially rewarding when you can actually see the impact you made.

Now we were able to fill up these four large trash bags.

And if picking up trash isn't your thing, there are other ways to participate in earth day.

Some of our viewers said that they were planting trees in their yard.

The city of rochester suggested gardening on their facebook page.

Another way is really to just get outside and enjoy nature it is estimated that as many as 20 million americans participated in the first earth da?

In 1970.//




