Pierce Brosnan Saved Halle Berry Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:14s - Published 1 hour ago Here's the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Carol RT @Independent: Halle Berry says Pierce Brosnan saved her from choking during Bond***scene gone wrong https://t.co/f5FO54lzpZ 29 seconds ago THR TV News HBO Renews 'Westworld,' Halle Berry Admits Pierce Brosnan Saved Her Life & More | THR News https://t.co/1xi393KOAk https://t.co/YvZ02Y61gn 10 minutes ago Tv Internet That Time Pierce Brosnan Saved Halle Berry From Choking Filming Die Another Day’s Sex Scene https://t.co/haDVoyMP1v https://t.co/Q6aTmVtCk3 10 minutes ago ARTES.DOCS Halle Berry says Pierce Brosnan saved her from choking during Bond***scene gone wrong https://t.co/DRjXv8THNn 11 minutes ago The Independent Halle Berry says Pierce Brosnan saved her from choking during Bond***scene gone wrong https://t.co/f5FO54lzpZ 12 minutes ago Digital Spy Film Halle Berry says Pierce Brosnan saved her from choking during Die Another Day***scene https://t.co/y36mbYCJDr 12 minutes ago DS Breaking News Halle Berry says Pierce Brosnan saved her from choking during Die Another Day***scene https://t.co/IeyUwIV9ne 14 minutes ago THE SCRIPT That Time Pierce Brosnan Saved Halle Berry From Choking Filming Die Another Day’s Sex Scene https://t.co/vopUemLtZ1 https://t.co/XaPPbAYw5s 24 minutes ago