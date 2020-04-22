Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Says He Has Signed Immigration Order

Trump Says He Has Signed Immigration Order

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Trump Says He Has Signed Immigration Order
The White House held a briefing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maria_saravia

Maria Saravia RT @markknoller: Pres Trump says he just signed that Executive Order temporarily suspending immigration into the US. Says the decision is m… 4 minutes ago

tmpolly143

Todd Polly RT @AGWilliamBarr: President Trump says he signed the executive order suspending all immigration into the United States minutes before he c… 5 minutes ago

CSueSmith3

C. Sue Smith RT @Aliciastarr001: Trump says he will sign executive order temporarily banning immigration into the U.S. to: 🔴 STOP THE FLOW OF THE CORO… 7 minutes ago

Remediosbullo19

Remedios bullock RT @mlakan: Pres. Trump says he just signed the executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the US. “This will ensure that un… 10 minutes ago

DallasAnalytics

Reason and analytics in Dallas RT @FirstSquawk: U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE HAS SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER SUSPENDING IMMIGRATION INTO THE UNITED STATES 15 minutes ago

yvesztajnkrycer

Yves Coronavirus US live: Trump says he's signed order restricting immigration https://t.co/GBo4ZEvuDo? CMP=share_btn_tw… https://t.co/31hUXD3B2a 17 minutes ago

Steve89046148

Dr Amir RT @QuickTake: BREAKING: Trump says he signed the order suspending immigration into the U.S. https://t.co/hbSXlYdXVO 17 minutes ago

eloyburn

eloyburn RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: President Trump says he has signed an executive order temporarily halting immigration into the U.S. for 60-d… 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.