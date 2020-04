Omaha roofing company repairs roof for free for veteran Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:47s - Published 19 hours ago Omaha roofing company repairs roof for free for veteran 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Omaha roofing company repairs roof for free for veteran ON, IT'S STILLIMPORTANT TOHIGHLIGHT ALL THEGOOD THINGS THATARE STILL HAPPENINGIN OUR COMMUNITIES.REPORTER PHILBERGMAN TAGGEDALONG WITH ANOMAHA ROOFINGCOMPANY WHODELIVERED A BIG GIFTTO A VETERAN INSOUTHWEST IOWA.MIKE CRESELIUS IS AMAN THAT WE IN THENEWS INDUSTRYKNOW WELLASFREMONT COUNTY'SEMERGENCYMANAGEMENTDIRECTOR, WHENDISASTER STRIKESCRECELIUS IS THEMAN WE HEARFROMBUT THISTIMEHE'S THE ONEWHO THE STORY ISABOUT.IT WAS SURPRISING.I WAS TOTALLYSURPRISED BY THEWHOLE THING.I'M THE KIND OFPERSON THATDOESN'T BELIEVE INTHESE TYPES OFTHINGS SO I WAS INDISBELIEF UP UNTILTHEY SHOWED UP.EACH YEAR FORVETERANS DAY D&MROOFING AND SIDINGIN OMAHA PROVIDES AFREE ROOF TO AVETERANMIKE'S WIFETERESA NOMINATEDHER HUSBANDA 21-YEAR VETERAN OFTHE MARINECORPS.AND URGEDTHEIR FRIENDS TONOMINATE HIM TOO.TIMING WISE WEDIDN'T HAVE THEFUNDING TO BORROWOR REDO STUFF ONTHE HOUSE AND ITHOUGHT I'LL JUSTTRY.AND ALL OF A SUDDENEVERYBODY ELSEWAS VERY VOCAL ONWHY MIKE DESERVEDIT.FAST FORWARD ACOUPLE MONTHS ANDTHE ROOF IS BEINGREPAIRED...FORFREECREWS WITHD&M ROOFING WEREPLANNING TO FINISHTHE WHOLE THING BYTHE END OF THE DAY.I'M AMAZED, I'MAMAZED.IT'S FREMONTCOUNTY.I'M VERY GRATEFUL TOTHE WHOLECOMMUNITY.AS EMERGENCYMANAGEMENTDIRECTOR, MIKECRECELIUS ISADVOCATING FORPEOPLE IN HISCOUNTY.TODAY WAS A CHANCETO SAY THANK YOU TOA GUY THAT HAS DONESO MUCH FOR SOMANY.THE WHOLE REASONWE'RE ALL HERE IS TOHELP PEOPLE AND TOBE ABLE TO DO THATFOR SOMEONE THATJUST HELPS ANDREWARD SOMEBODYTHAT DOES THIS ON ADAILY BASIS ISHUMBLING.I APPRECIATED ITVERY MUCH IT'STOUCHING, IT'S VERYTOUCHING.REPORTING INSIDNEY, IOWA, PHILBERGMAN, 3 NEWSNOW.THE ROOFINGCOMPANY IS ALSOPLANNING TO CLEANTHEIR GUTTERSTOMORROWTHIS ISTHE SECOND YEARTHEY'VE REPAIRED AROOF FORVETERANS...FOR FREE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Ann Ashford for Congress RT @PhilBergmanTV: Some feel-good news during this difficult time. Had fun working on this today. WATCH: https://t.co/Vy7hxvuiej 17 hours ago Phil Bergman Some feel-good news during this difficult time. Had fun working on this today. WATCH: https://t.co/Vy7hxvuiej 18 hours ago Mary Campbell RT @3NewsNowOmaha: D&M Roofing and Siding repaired Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius' roof after he was nomina… 19 hours ago KMTV 3 News Now D&M Roofing and Siding repaired Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius' roof after he was n… https://t.co/dCnxEquy5w 19 hours ago