Minnesota Resorts To Open This Summer With Social Distancing Practices In Place Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:55s - Published now Minnesota Resorts To Open This Summer With Social Distancing Practices In Place Some Minnesota resorts will be open this summer, but will be taking some extra safety precautions, Marielle Mohs reports (1:55). WCCO 4 News at 6 – April 22, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this