Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Whistleblowing US Official Claims He Got The Boot For Not Backing Trump-Touted Drug

Whistleblowing US Official Claims He Got The Boot For Not Backing Trump-Touted Drug

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Whistleblowing US Official Claims He Got The Boot For Not Backing Trump-Touted Drug

Whistleblowing US Official Claims He Got The Boot For Not Backing Trump-Touted Drug

Rick Bright is the former director of the key US agency Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA.

The agency is charged with developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Bright says he was ousted because of his views on hydroxychloroquine as a possible COVID-19 cure.

According to Reuters, Bright called for careful vetting of a treatment frequently touted by President Donald Trump.

Bright said the U.S.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.