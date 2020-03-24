We're Open: The Lunch Box

A PLACE KNOWNFOR CUSTOM SALADS,SANDWICHES ANDSMOOTHIES... HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS... AND OF COURSETHE LUNCHBOXESTHAT LINE THERESTAURANT.PHOTOJOURNALISTJOSH VISTE HAS THESTORY."The best thing aboutlunchbox is we'redesigned for the pickyeater.

So instead ofsaying "Can you take thisoff and add this", you justtell us exactly what youwant."I had the idea of puttingthe old lunchboxes upbecause I love the art forit, I love the color for it, Ithink it's just somethingthat is just a blast fromthe past and really cool.""People ask if they're forsale, and no... these areart, they're for everyoneto enjoy.

So then what'llhappen is about 2 weekslater they'll come backand they'll be like "This ismy lunchbox from when Iwas a kid.

It's been in thebasement for 20 yearsand I want you to haveit." And they'll give it tous, we'll put it on the walland then they'll come in acouple of weeks laterwith a friend of theirs andbe like "Oh, there's thelunchbox I gave them.""I think right now, tryingout a new place and aplace that you haven'tgone to before that islocally owned, is the bestthing you can do.Because as we gothrough this, some localbusinesses are not goingto be able to stay open.And if you're able to helpas many localbusinesses as you cancomfortably, that's goingto keep thosebusinesses open forwhen we get through allof this.

Because it is local businesses and their local styles that really creates the city itself."