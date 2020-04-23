Aurora health clinic that serves refugees says they've seen nearly 50% positive cases of coronavirus Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:46s - Published 1 day ago Aurora health clinic that serves refugees says they've seen nearly 50% positive cases of coronavirus An Aurora clinic that serves refugees and asylees says about 45% of coronavirus cases they've tested have come back positive, according to a doctor who works at the clinic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this