Seahawks GM John Schneider takes Jay Glazer through his draft room, explains his preparations Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:55s - Published now Seahawks GM John Schneider takes Jay Glazer through his draft room, explains his preparations Seattle Seahawks John Schneider discusses the differences in this year's NFL Draft. Plus, he takes Jay Glazer through his draft room setup. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this The Touchdown John Schneider and Pete Carroll deserve praise for their ability to remain competitive throughout significant roste… https://t.co/EWSNVg5ukG 2 days ago