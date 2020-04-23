Valleywise working on rapid testing efforts for coronavirus Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:21s - Published now Valleywise working on rapid testing efforts for coronavirus Valleywise Health is working on rapid testing efforts for coronavirus to quickly test patients. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Valleywise working on rapid testing efforts for coronavirus CASES STATE WIDE ROSE TO MORETHAN 5400.RAPID CORONAVIRUS TESTS BECOMINGA REALITY FOR MANY OF US.VALLEY WISE ANNOUNCING TODAYTHEY ARE ADDING THEM TO THEARSENAL IN THE FIGHT AGAINSTCOVID-19.AND DEPENDING ON WHICH RAPIDTESTING IS USED, IT CANDETERMINE HOW ACCURATE YOURRESULTS CAN BE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this