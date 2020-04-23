Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 1st U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Traced Back To Santa Clara County

1st U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Traced Back To Santa Clara County

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:52s - Published
1st U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Traced Back To Santa Clara County

1st U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Traced Back To Santa Clara County

Santa Clara health officials announced late Tuesday night that the medical examiner's office and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing has confirmed three county residents died of coronavirus infections in February and early March, the first fatalities traced to the disease in the United States.

Previously, medical officials believed the nation's first COVID-19 death took place in Washington state on March 9th.

Len Ramirez reports.

(4/22/20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

InvisibleJet1

Princess Purell® Uh oh. #Covid was in the US in AT LEAST early Feb? What does that do to the narrative? #Fauci @realDonaldTrump… https://t.co/WK08IdlM1S 6 hours ago

mhrob

Aces Back-to-Back RT @KPIXtv: Santa Clara County officials: Three residents died of #coronavirus infections in February and early March. https://t.co/Pypy4Yj… 9 hours ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 Santa Clara County officials: Three residents died of #coronavirus infections in February and early March.… https://t.co/08IoJtZJDH 9 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Coronavirus Pandemic: First U.S. Coronavirus #Deaths Traced Back To #Santa #Clara County - Apr 22 @ 12:02 PM ET https://t.co/f2YjLiVV9j 9 hours ago

pitbull2859

John Parry California county may have traced earliest US coronavirus deaths https://t.co/ntCbprP30k Not a surprise myself , a… https://t.co/lgMtOutRKd 12 hours ago

lisareid11

lreid #CoronaVirusUpdate They can probably keep going back further. No #pandemic declared until cases started showing up… https://t.co/omI6pIf77Z 15 hours ago

kirby_cho

Colleen Kirby (⧖) Thanks #WisconsinLegislature These are just a few of the deaths traced back to your in person voting decision durin… https://t.co/rFT4J0UqJY 1 day ago

bluelinecrossed

Clark King @SevierCounty @GatlinburgCity You can rush to reopen and get the death totals much higher. Most likely they will ne… https://t.co/7CePS8bKPY 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.