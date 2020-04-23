People in Shasta County weigh-in on whether masks in public are a good idea

Several counties here in california will start requiring people to wear masks in public.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding..

Ana, did you see a lot of people wearing masks today?

I was at sundial bridge earlier today.

Usually i see a lot of people wearing masksã but today for some reasonã not so much.

As you can see in this video there are several people walking around without a mask.

While masks are not required here some people i talked say it should be.

One couple tells me besides carrying their masks with themã they have gloves and sanitizer too.

Another woman tells me she wears a mask to protect her 91- year-old mother.

I think to protect other people, i dont know if i have the virus and i just dont have symptoms. it never does pay to be cautious at this point in the game still.

We have a ways to go up here, we're just getting started.

Shasta health and human services agency urges people to wear masks when they are out in public.

As an extra pre- caution.

Especially if you go out shopping for essential items or business.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea action news now coverage you can count on.

Againãwe want to stress - there is no local or statewide order requiring people to wear masks at this time.

