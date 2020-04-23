Global  

People in Shasta County weigh-in on whether masks in public are a good idea

Several counties in California will start requiring people to wear masks in public.

Several counties here in california will start requiring people to wear masks in public.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding..

Ana, did you see a lot of people wearing masks today?

I was at sundial bridge earlier today.

Usually i see a lot of people wearing masksã but today for some reasonã not so much.

As you can see in this video there are several people walking around without a mask.

While masks are not required here some people i talked say it should be.

One couple tells me besides carrying their masks with themã they have gloves and sanitizer too.

Another woman tells me she wears a mask to protect her 91- year-old mother.

I think to protect other people, i dont know if i have the virus and i just dont have symptoms. it never does pay to be cautious at this point in the game still.

We have a ways to go up here, we're just getting started.

Shasta health and human services agency urges people to wear masks when they are out in public.

As an extra pre- caution.

Especially if you go out shopping for essential items or business.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea action news now coverage you can count on.

Againãwe want to stress - there is no local or statewide order requiring people to wear masks at this time.

###




