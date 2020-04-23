Global  

The next big thing is coming from the Bronx, again | Jon Gray

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 09:48s - Published
"The hood is good," says Jon Gray of the Bronx, New York-based creative collective Ghetto Gastro.

Working at the intersection of food, design and art, Gray and his team honor the soul and history of their community while applying their unbridled creativity and expansive imagination to unexpected, otherworldly collaborations.

Learn more about how they're creating and investing in their home borough -- bringing the Bronx to the world and vice versa.

