Mississippi AG prepares to sue China over COVID-19 outbreak

Today, Mississippi General Attorney Lynn Fitch announced that she is preparing to file a lawsuit against China as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak, citing malicious and dangerous acts that caused death, health injuries, and serious economic loss.

mississippi attorney general lynn fitch is looking to hold china accountable for the coronavirus. today... general fitch announce that she is preparing to file a lawsuit against the communist nation... as a response to the covid-19 outbreak in our state... citing malicious and dangerous acts that caused death, health injuries and serious economic loss.

the case will seek damages under the foreign sovereign immunities act... similar to a case filed earlier this week by the state of missouri. general fitch says, quote... to many mississippians have suffered as a result of china's




