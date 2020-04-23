Mississippi AG prepares to sue China over COVID-19 outbreak

- - - - mississippi attorney general- lynn fitch is looking - to hold china accountable for - the coronavirus.- today... general fitch announce- that she is preparing to file - a lawsuit against the communist- nation... - as a response to the covid-19 - outbreak in our state... citing- malicious and dangerous acts- that caused death, health - injuries and serious economic - loss.

- the case will seek damages unde- the foreign - sovereign immunities act... - similar to a case filed earlier- this- - - - week by the state of missouri.- general fitch says, quote... to- many mississippians - have suffered as a result of- china's