Las Vegas woman arrested in Hawaii Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:40s - Published 1 day ago Las Vegas woman arrested in Hawaii for violating the state's quarantine rules. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Las Vegas woman arrested in Hawaii STATE'S MANDATORY....-14- DAY QUARANTINE.....FOR ALL VISITORS.-34- YEAR-OLD.....KIMBERLY TIEN'S INSTAGRAM.....ALLEGEDLY GAVE HER AWAY.SOME PEOPLE DON'TBELIEVE....POLICE ARE DOING ENOUGH.....TO ENFORCE THE QUARANTINE..SO...THEY'RE IDENTIFYING TOURISTS ONSOCIAL MEDIA AND REPORTINGTHEM."I CAN UNDERSTAND PEOPLE'SFRUSTRATIONS BEING PRETTY YOUNGMYSELF.I REALLY JUST WANT TO GOOUTSIDE AND SOCIALIZE.JUST GOTTA DO THE BEST ANDHUNKER DOWN."THE HAWAII TOURISM AUTHORITYSAYS....ABOUT -1- HUNDRED TOURISTS ADAY....VISIT.SOME ARE STAYING WITH FAMILYAND FRIENDS... SO...IT'S HARD TO ENFORCE THEQUARANTINE.THE N-F-L DRAFT..IS THE FIRST LIVE SPORTING





