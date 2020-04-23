Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > More than 4000 cases of COVID-19 in Nevada

More than 4000 cases of COVID-19 in Nevada

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published
More than 4000 cases of COVID-19 in Nevada

More than 4000 cases of COVID-19 in Nevada

More than 4000 cases of COVID-19 in Nevada with the death total reaching 187 (as of 4 p.m.

On April 22, 2020).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

More than 4000 cases of COVID-19 in Nevada

-4- THOUSAND POSITIVE CASES OFCORONAVIRUS..... IN NEVADA..THAT'S ACCORDING TO.....THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHAND HUMAN SERVICES.IT'S ALSO REPORTING....AT LEAST.....-1- HUNDRED -87- DEATHS.THE SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHDISTRICT SAYS...-32- HUNDRED OF THE POSITIVECASES...ARE HERE..AND...-1- HUNDRED -50- DEATHS AREREPORTED...IN CLARK COUNTY.

HEALTHOFFICIALS SAY...-61- PERCENT OF PEOPLE....IN SOUTHERN NEVADA...HAVE RECOVERED.NEW AT 5...TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nikhilkanoje6

иιкнιℓ кαиσʝє 🗯.☆☆☆😘 RT @bsindia: While North America is adding more coronavirus cases to the global total than Europe and Asia combined, Sweden strategy of not… 13 seconds ago

ScienceNews

Science News More than 4 in 10 coronavirus cases are spread by those not obviously sick, a study suggests. https://t.co/gTRHDYOZd0 33 seconds ago

twilgaming

Trivia King RT @WHOAFRO: More than 24,000 #COVID19 cases have been reported on the African continent - with over 6,250 recoveries and 1,100 deaths. Vie… 1 minute ago

TheChineseWkly

The Chinese Weekly #COVID_19 Updates 20:00 22/04/20: 2,614,505 cases detected worldwide and 182,450 deaths. UK has reported 4,451 new… https://t.co/ozyb2rJGWi 2 minutes ago

johnkioko81

Johnnie RT @VOANews: CORONAVIRUS ▶️ The New York Police Department held a ceremonial funeral for Traffic Section Commander Mohammed Chowdhury Wedn… 3 minutes ago

scfehr1

Stephen C. Fehr RT @KCET: More than 60 additional fatalities due to #COVID19 were reported today in Los Angeles County, pushing the total over 700. https:… 4 minutes ago

slbscifi

Stacey Berg Folks, just a reminder— we are still seeing tens of thousands of new COVID-19 cases per day In the US and those num… https://t.co/sdulIZfKiX 5 minutes ago

juliejourno

julie cross Northern Sydney has had more than 500 COVID-19 cases, with 71 contracted locally from an unknown source. Read lates… https://t.co/XLBg9K2n9b 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.