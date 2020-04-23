More than 4000 cases of COVID-19 in Nevada Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published now More than 4000 cases of COVID-19 in Nevada More than 4000 cases of COVID-19 in Nevada with the death total reaching 187 (as of 4 p.m. On April 22, 2020). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend More than 4000 cases of COVID-19 in Nevada -4- THOUSAND POSITIVE CASES OFCORONAVIRUS..... IN NEVADA..THAT'S ACCORDING TO.....THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHAND HUMAN SERVICES.IT'S ALSO REPORTING....AT LEAST.....-1- HUNDRED -87- DEATHS.THE SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHDISTRICT SAYS...-32- HUNDRED OF THE POSITIVECASES...ARE HERE..AND...-1- HUNDRED -50- DEATHS AREREPORTED...IN CLARK COUNTY. HEALTHOFFICIALS SAY...-61- PERCENT OF PEOPLE....IN SOUTHERN NEVADA...HAVE RECOVERED.NEW AT 5...TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE





