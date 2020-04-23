Shasta College moves graduation ceremony online

Action news now reporter karen alvarez is live at shasta college.

Shasta college is trying to make this as personal as possible for the students and their families.

One of the ways its doing that is by showing personal clips students submit online.

The college teamed up with a company known for hosting virtual events.

Stageclip is in the process of collecting clips, pictures, quotes from the graduating class .

Each student will get a personalized link to share with family members.

The virtual ceremony goes live on may 15th--- it'll feature several commenecemnt speakers, including a speech by the president's college.

Having to make this decision was really hard on the shasta college team, but we still want to honor those graduates the best way we know how and just give them everything we can with the resources while keeping their safety in mind nearly twelve- hundred students make up this year's 20-20 graduating class the college says it will be holding an in-person ceremony next year--- for students who graduated this year but want to walk.

This year's graduation ceremony marks the college's 70th commencement year.

