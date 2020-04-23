Your CBD Store’ in Ocean Springs shining a light on ‘National Autism Awareness Month’

Under-served.

- - april is national autism- awareness month and your- cbd store in ocean springs is - helping shine a light on the- disorder.

- news 25's victoria bailey spent- the day finding out what- that means.

- - raising autism awareness is a - cause your cbd store owner- natile goff says is near to her- heart.- "our son he has autism.

He was diagnosed his kindergarten year- - - - i did a lot of research and fel- into researching cbd and it cam- highly- - - - recommended from several people- we started him on one of our- products here specifically and- it's a literally changed- his life so much so he's willin- to move - here and change everything and- that's not typical of autism at- all" so in an effort to raise - - - awareness and give back to the- community during the covid-19 - pandemic, your cbd store- stepping up.- "we have free cbd infused hand sanitizer with the purchase of- $50 or more.there we- also have these awesome autism- awareness - masks with the purchase of $75- or more.

We are observing and - celebrating autism awareness- month and this will be going on- till- the end of the month while- supplies last.

We also have a - wonderful beauty- bundle basket - that were raffling away with- everybody that purchases with u- through the end of this - month and will be announcing th- winner may 1st."

This year the center for diseas- - - - control reports approximately - one in 54 children in the u.s.- is diagnosed with an autism - spectrum disorder.- goff says with statistics like- that it's important to- - - - know which methods can help.- "most of all we're big on education because education is- key especially if you're- - - - new to cbd and have preconceive- notion's about it education is- everything.

- "most of all we're big on education because education is- key especially if you're- - - - new to cbd and have preconceive- notion's about it education is- everything.

We're big on- educating the consumer first as- to- why cbd works how it works and- - - - people know that it's such a- great way to supplement and for- fill the needs only for cbd can- meet"