McGraw Retires, Ivey Steps in as Notre Dame Women's Basketball Coach

Well for the first time since the 1980's, notre dame women's basketball will have a new face roaming the sidelines next season..on wednesday, after leading the fighting irish for 33 years, muffet mcgraw announced she is retiring effective immediately..during those 33 years in south bend, mcgraw turned notre dame's program into a women's hoops powerhouse...she led the fighting irish to over 800 wins, nine final fours and two national championships, the most recent of those coming in 2018..now the irish are coming off of their worst season since 1992, but the naismith hall of famer says that did not factor into her decision..

3 and it didn't take notre dame long to tab mcgraw's replacement..the irish announcing this afternoon that niele ivey is returning to south bend to coach her alma mater..as a player at n-d, ivey helped lead her team to a national championship in 2001..

She also spent 12 years as an assistant coach under mcgraw before taking a job with the memphis grizzlies last year..

Ivey is expected to be formally