Mack Hoping to Hear His Name Called in NFL Draft

And finally tonight we are a day away from the nfl draft kicking off...and former bishop luers and ohio state wide receiver austin mack is one of the many players hoping to hear his name called... austin would be the third fort wayne native drafted in as many years, and the fourth in the past five years...he said he doesn't expect to go before the final day of the draft, but has been in contact with nearly every team...and he says he has one final pitch for those looking to take a flier on him..

