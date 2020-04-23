New Orleans Saints Draft Preview: Projecting the 24th overall pick

Time - tomorrow... the new orleans - saints will be on - the clock.- what they do with that 24th - overall pick, in the 20-20 n-f-- draft... is still a mystery.- one popular name being thrown - around is l-s-u - linebacker patrick queen... - who's a repeat offender, on - several mock drafts... as a - first round selection of the- saints.

- former teammate joe burrow and- that l-s-u offense stole a- lot of the limelight, on their- way to winning a- national championship... but yo- know what they say- about defense and championships- in 20-19... queen was third on- the team, with 85 total - - - - tackles... and was second, on - the squad... with 12 tackles fo- loss.

- w-w-l radio college and - professional football analyst - mike detillier says... watch ou- for number 8.

- - "i think it's a strong possibility.

You look at- all the guys' draft projections- he was a junior coming out, but- i don't think anybody - saw that last 6-7 games for - patrick and what he was able to- do.

He was a tilt the - field guy, and i think there's- only two guys in this draft - class that can do what queen's- able to do in that they're- versatile.

They can play at wea- side, they can play in the- - - - middle.

I think he's a 20's pic- in round 1, and he may well end- up in new orleans."

- - - the saints will operate their - draft day war room from dixie - brewing company... owned by - saints owner gayle benson.- the first-ever virtual draft...- starts at 7 p-m.- -