New Orleans Saints Draft Preview: Projecting the 24th overall pick

Right about this time tomorrow, the New Orleans Saints will be on the clock.

What they do with that 24th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is still a mystery.

Time - tomorrow... the new orleans - saints will be on - the clock.- what they do with that 24th - overall pick, in the 20-20 n-f-- draft... is still a mystery.- one popular name being thrown - around is l-s-u - linebacker patrick queen... - who's a repeat offender, on - several mock drafts... as a - first round selection of the- saints.

- former teammate joe burrow and- that l-s-u offense stole a- lot of the limelight, on their- way to winning a- national championship... but yo- know what they say- about defense and championships- in 20-19... queen was third on- the team, with 85 total - - - - tackles... and was second, on - the squad... with 12 tackles fo- loss.

- w-w-l radio college and - professional football analyst - mike detillier says... watch ou- for number 8.

- - "i think it's a strong possibility.

You look at- all the guys' draft projections- he was a junior coming out, but- i don't think anybody - saw that last 6-7 games for - patrick and what he was able to- do.

He was a tilt the - field guy, and i think there's- only two guys in this draft - class that can do what queen's- able to do in that they're- versatile.

They can play at wea- side, they can play in the- - - - middle.

I think he's a 20's pic- in round 1, and he may well end- up in new orleans."

- - - the saints will operate their - draft day war room from dixie - brewing company... owned by - saints owner gayle benson.- the first-ever virtual draft...- starts at 7 p-m.- -




