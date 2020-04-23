Global  

Highway 82 Wreck

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
Highway 82 Wreck
An accident shut down one lane along highway 82 here in Columbus.

Highway 82 Wreck

Vo this accident shut down one lane along highway 82 here in columbus// witness say the trucker was heading eastbound on the highway when a steel load came off the tractor.

Shortly after, the truck wrecked.

Columbus police and fire departments responded to the scene.

The driver involved was taken to baptist hospital by ambulance// the accident is under investigation// first look summary:




