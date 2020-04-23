Gov. Murphy Rips Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Comments On Allowing States To Go Bankrupt Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:01s - Published 7 hours ago Murphy called the comments "completely and utterly irresponsible." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Gov. Murphy Rips Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Comments On Allowing States To Go Bankrupt SPAT ON AN EMPLOYEE DURING ANARGUMENT AT THE SAME STORESATURDAY.YOU ARE ASKED TO CALL POLICE IFYOU RECOGNIZE HER.IN NEW JERSEY, GOVERNOR PHILMURPHY SAID THE STATE IS MAKINGGOOD PROGRESS IN THE BATTLE BUTIT IS NOT READY TO REOPEN.THERE ARE NOW 86 PUBLIC ANDPRIVATE TESTING SITES OPEN INTHE GARDEN STATE AND SOUTHJERSEY, A THIRD PUBLIC TESTINGSITE IN CAMDEN COUNTY WILL OPENNEXT WEEK.THE GOVERNOR CONTINUES TO ASKFOR ASSISTANCE.HE TOOK AIM AT MITCH MCCONNELLWHO FLOATED THE IDEA OF LETTINGSTATES GO BANKRUPT.COME ON, MAN.THAT IS COMPLETELY AND UTTERLYIRRESPONSIBLE.THERE'S NO LEVEL OFRESPONSIBILITY ASSOCIATED WITHTHAT.I DON'T CARE WHAT PARTY YOU'REIN.ENCOURAGING, ENGENDERINGEXPLICITLY.HOPING FOR BANKRUPTCIES OFAMERICAN STATES IN THE MIDST OFTHE BIGGEST HEALTH CARE THIS





You Might Like

Tweets about this RTC RT @CBSPhilly: "COME ON, MAN": New Jersey Gov. Murphy Rips Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's 'Completely And Utterly Irresponsible'… 5 hours ago Verdant Square Network PA Coronavirus New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Rips Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s ‘Completely And Utterly Irrespons… https://t.co/pDetTV9vDV 10 hours ago CBS Philly "COME ON, MAN": New Jersey Gov. Murphy Rips Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's 'Completely And Utterly Irresp… https://t.co/4REhcZVdfX 10 hours ago