Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Murphy Rips Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Comments On Allowing States To Go Bankrupt

Gov. Murphy Rips Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Comments On Allowing States To Go Bankrupt

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Gov. Murphy Rips Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Comments On Allowing States To Go Bankrupt
Murphy called the comments "completely and utterly irresponsible."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Gov. Murphy Rips Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Comments On Allowing States To Go Bankrupt

SPAT ON AN EMPLOYEE DURING ANARGUMENT AT THE SAME STORESATURDAY.YOU ARE ASKED TO CALL POLICE IFYOU RECOGNIZE HER.IN NEW JERSEY, GOVERNOR PHILMURPHY SAID THE STATE IS MAKINGGOOD PROGRESS IN THE BATTLE BUTIT IS NOT READY TO REOPEN.THERE ARE NOW 86 PUBLIC ANDPRIVATE TESTING SITES OPEN INTHE GARDEN STATE AND SOUTHJERSEY, A THIRD PUBLIC TESTINGSITE IN CAMDEN COUNTY WILL OPENNEXT WEEK.THE GOVERNOR CONTINUES TO ASKFOR ASSISTANCE.HE TOOK AIM AT MITCH MCCONNELLWHO FLOATED THE IDEA OF LETTINGSTATES GO BANKRUPT.COME ON, MAN.THAT IS COMPLETELY AND UTTERLYIRRESPONSIBLE.THERE'S NO LEVEL OFRESPONSIBILITY ASSOCIATED WITHTHAT.I DON'T CARE WHAT PARTY YOU'REIN.ENCOURAGING, ENGENDERINGEXPLICITLY.HOPING FOR BANKRUPTCIES OFAMERICAN STATES IN THE MIDST OFTHE BIGGEST HEALTH CARE THIS




You Might Like


Tweets about this

RayCrump1093

RTC RT @CBSPhilly: "COME ON, MAN": New Jersey Gov. Murphy Rips Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's 'Completely And Utterly Irresponsible'… 5 hours ago

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Coronavirus New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Rips Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s ‘Completely And Utterly Irrespons… https://t.co/pDetTV9vDV 10 hours ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly "COME ON, MAN": New Jersey Gov. Murphy Rips Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's 'Completely And Utterly Irresp… https://t.co/4REhcZVdfX 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.