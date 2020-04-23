New Jersey Gov. Murphy Announces Joint Contact Tracing Program With New York, Connecticut Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:56s - Published 5 hours ago Kimberly Davis reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this William James Pohlig RT @CBSPhilly: Coronavirus New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Announces Joint Contact Tracing Program With New York, Connecticut As Deaths Pass 5,000… 5 hours ago CBS Philly Coronavirus New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Announces Joint Contact Tracing Program With New York, Connecticut As Deaths Pa… https://t.co/LqOElDLDZ5 6 hours ago CBS Philly Coronavirus New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Announces Joint Contact Tracing Program With New York, Connecticut As Deaths Pa… https://t.co/9ZTRcA7MJW 12 hours ago Verdant Square Network PA Coronavirus New Jersey: Gov. Murphy Announces Joint Contact Tracing Program With New York, Connecticut As Deaths Pa… https://t.co/wxhtf7r4Om 12 hours ago