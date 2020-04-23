Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bronx Zoo Confirms 8 Cases Of Coronavirus In Lions, Tigers As First Pets In U.S. Test Positive

Bronx Zoo Confirms 8 Cases Of Coronavirus In Lions, Tigers As First Pets In U.S. Test Positive

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Bronx Zoo Confirms 8 Cases Of Coronavirus In Lions, Tigers As First Pets In U.S. Test Positive

Bronx Zoo Confirms 8 Cases Of Coronavirus In Lions, Tigers As First Pets In U.S. Test Positive

The Bronx Zoo says eight tigers and lions have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news came out as the first cases of COVID-19 in pets in the United States were announced.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.