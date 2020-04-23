Complaints blame chicken plants for spike in cases

New at ten.

Eight new cases of coronavirus have been reported in marshall county in the last six hours.

In that same time period, only one new case was reported in madison county.

It's a similar trend we've been seeing as of late... here are the numbers of cases reported in each county over the past week.

Marshall county is in red - and madison county in green.

You can see that marshall county has continued to spike - more than doubling since last thursday... meanwhile madison county has flattened!

That bump you see from friday's total is due to innacurate numbers from the alabama department of public health - which was then corrected by saturday.

Today marked the day that marshall county, with a population 4 times less than madison county leads with the most cases in north alabama.

Waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live with more on the numbers, and where some of the cases could be coming from after first being called a hot spot a few weeks ago, marshall county's numbers having continued to grow faster than any other county.

Take a look in marshall county, there are 241 total cases and 4 deaths.

A total of 923 people were tested in madison county, there are 205 cases, 4 deaths but with 2,611 people tested!

We've received numerous complaints from people in marshall county, about various businesses and plants they say are full of coronavirus cases.

Most of them have pointed fingers at the county's chicken plants.

Yesterday, the wayne farms plant in albertville said it had 75 cases of coronavirus and 1 death.

We've also had viewers ask us about the tyson chicken plant in albertville.

A report by the associated press states almost 200 people got sick with coronavirus and two people died at an iowa plant today, we asked the company if there are or have been any coronavirus cases in marshall county facility.

All a spokesman would say about the local plant is that the company will not discuss quote "specific numbers or locatons about cases" unquote we'll continue to ask questions and bring you more on this live in marshall co