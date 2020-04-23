Governors Push For More Freedom To Reopen States As Coronavirus-Related Deaths In US Grows To 46,000 Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:54s - Published now Governors Push For More Freedom To Reopen States As Coronavirus-Related Deaths In US Grows To 46,000 As the number of deaths blamed on the coronavirus now tops 46,000 in the United States and 182,000 worldwide, California officials say COVID-19 started claiming lives on American soil more than three weeks earlier than previously thought. 0

