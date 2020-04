Rebound Idaho: Through 'Idaho Gives,' you can help nonprofits bounce back from this pandemic Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 02:03s - Published now Rebound Idaho: Through 'Idaho Gives,' you can help nonprofits bounce back from this pandemic Idaho Gives begins tomorrow. The once-yearly event is all about giving back to the community — and it's a day many local groups consider a "make or break” for their budgets. With that in mind, this year, Idaho Gives is structured a little bit differently due to COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Rebound Idaho: Through 'Idaho Gives,' you can help nonprofits bounce back from this pandemic OPPORTUNITY... TOHELP OUR FRIENDS...AND OURCOMMUNITIES....SUFFERING FROMTHE EFFECTS OFCOVID-19.IT'S THE LATESTSTORY... IN OUR NEWREBOUND IDAHOSERIES... AIMED ATHELPING YOU ANDYOURS ... NAVIGATETHESE UNCERTAINTIMES... AND GETTINGUS ALL BACK ONTRACK.OUR MADELINEWHITE... HAS MOREON THE ANNUALFUNDRAISING EVENTTHAT SO MANY OFOUR STATE'S GREATNONPROFITS RELYON.ONE THAT HAS ASPECIAL URGENCYTHIS YEAR... AND ASPECIAL FORMAT."IDAHO GIVES"BEGINS TOMORROW.THE ONCE YEARLYEVENT IS ALL ABOUTGIVING BACK TO THECOMMUNITY ANDITS A DAY MANYLOCAL GROUPSCONSIDER TO BE A"MAKE OR BREAK"FOR THEIR BUDGETS.WITH THAT IN MINDTHIS YEAR, "IDAHOGIVES" ISSTRUCTURED ALITTLE BITDIFFERENTLY.""THERE ARE ABOUT1.2 MILLION ADULTSIN THE STATE OFIDAHO AND IF EVERYONE OF US COULDJUST GIVE TENDOLLARS, WE RAISE12 MILLION DOLLARSON IDAHO GIVES."IDAHO IS KNOWN FORBEING A PLACECHARACTERIZED BYGENEROSITY ANDKINDNESS."AND THEY WANT TOMAKE ADIFFERENCE."AND THAT ISREFLECTED IN THEGEM STATE'S MANYWONDERFULNONPROFITSDOING EVERYTHINGFROM WORKING TOFIND A CURE FORALZHEIMERS. TOHELPING PREVENTEVICTIONS. TOSUPPLYING DIAPERSTO LOW-INCOMEFAMILIES WITH KIDS.AMY SAYS LAST YEARTHEY HAD ABOUT 585NONPROFITS THATPARTICIPATED INIDAHO GIVES DAY.BUT THIS YEAR THATNUMBER CLIMBED TOAROUND 620."AND RIGHT NOWWE'RE ALL STUCK ATHOME. AND SO WHATEASIER WAY FOR USTO FEEL LIKE WE'REDOING SOMETHINGTO HELP THAN EVENMAKING JUST ONE 10DOLLARCONTRIBUTION TO ANONPROFIT."THIS YEAR DUE TOTHE INCREASEDNEED OF SUPPORTTO THE NONPROFITSECTOR BECAUSE OFCOVID-19 - THEONLINE GIVINGPERIOD HAS BEENEXTENDED.DONATIONS CAN BECOLLECTED FROMAPRIL 23 TO MAY 7."WE'RE JUST EXCITEDABOUT LIFTING UPOUR NONPROFIT ANDOUR FRIENDS WHOARE WORKINGREALLY HARD TOSUPPORT OURCOMMUNITIES RIGHTNOW.""IDAHO GIVES BEGINSAT MIDNIGHT. VISITTHE LINK ON OURWEBSITE,IDAHONEWS6.COM,TO LEARN HOW YOUCAN DONATE.MADELINE WHITE.IDAHO NEWS 6."





