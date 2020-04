Earth Day continues to bring light to environmental issues Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:44s - Published now Earth Day continues to bring light to environmental issues Earth Day is annually April 22, and 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the day as several environmental topics continue to lead the discussion on a global level amid the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Earth Day continues to bring light to environmental issues YOU STAYING AT HOME AND OFF THEROADS..VALLEY ENVIRONMENTALISTS SAYTHE AIR HAS BECOME CLEANER.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER.....ASTRID MENDEZ.....SPOKE WITH SEVERAL LOCALENVIRONMENTALISTS.....ABOUT HOW WE CAN STILL MAKE ADIFFERENCE....IN THE FUTURE.USUALLY TODAY, PARKS LIKE THISONE WILL BE FULL OF PEOPLECELEBRATING EARTH DAY, BUT EVENDURING THIS COVID 19 CRISIS ANDPEOPLE STAYING AT HOME, THEREARE SEVERAL THINGS WE CAN DO TOHELP OUR ENVIRONMENT AN EARTHDAY CELEBRATION, VERY DIFFERENTFROM OTHERS, THANKS TO THENOVEL CORONAVIRUS."WE CAN STILL ENJOY THE TRAILS,THE PUBLIC AREAS, NOT THE PARKEQUIPMENT THOSE RESTRICTIONSARE IN PLACE AND A LOT OF THEPARKS ARE CLOSED, BUT ALL THEOPEN AREAS, WE STILL FINDNATURE EVERYWHERE, NATURE INTHE BIRDS THAT ARE FLYING OVERRIGHT NOW, TO THE DIFFERENTBLOOMS THAT WE HAVE, THERES SOMUCH COLOR RIGHT NOW AND WEWANT PEOPLE TO ENJOY IT SAFELY.THERE HAVE BEEN SOME POSITIVEOUTCOMES FROM ALL THE CHANGESWE ARE EXPERIENCING DURING THISKRISTEN AVERYT IS THE NEVADASTATE CLIMATE POLICYCOORDINATOR.SHE SAYS TRANSPORTATION IS THENUMBER ONE SOURCE OF GREENHOUSEGAS EMISSIONS." OH, MAYBE I DON'T NEED TO FLYTO THIS PLACE, I DON'T NEED TOFLY AND THAT WILL BE SOMETHINGTHAT WILL REDUCE OUR PERSONALGREENHOUSE FOOTPRINT ".BUT DOING IT IN THE LONG TERMIS WHAT COULD MAKE ADIFFERENCE."EVEN IF WE'VE SEEN REDUCTIONSIN CO2 EMISSIONS BECAUSE OFTHE PANDEMIC, IT DOESN'T MEANIS GOING TO CHANGE THETRAJECTORY BECAUSE THECONCENTRATION IS SO HIGH IN THEATMOSPHERE.SO, WE WILL SEE INCREASES INTEMPERATURE IN THE FUTURE INOUR STATE."AND IN NEVADA, CLIMATE CHANGEMEANS WARMER TEMPERATURES, MOREWILDFIRES IN THE NORTH ANDDROUGHT." ENVIRONMENTALISTSAGREE THAT WE NEED TO TAKE MOREACTION AND DO OUR PART."BE MORE CONSCIOUS WITH YOURCONSUMPTION AND IMPACT AT HOME.GET REUSABLE TOWELS INSTEAD OFPAPER ONES, USE NATURAL ANDECO-FRIENDLY PRODUCTS, DRIVELESS, THRIFT SHOP.MANY PEOPLE THINK THOSE SMALLINDIVIDUAL CHANGES DON'TMATTER, BUT IF YOU HAVEMILLIONS OF PEOPLE MAKING SMALLCHANGES IT REALLY ADDS UP TO AMASSIVE IMPACT.SO, IF WE HAVE BOTH GOVERNMENTENGAGEMENT FROM INDIVIDUALS ANDTHOSE SMALL CHANGES WE MAKE ONOUR DAY- TO-DAY LIVES, WE CANDO THIS, IT ISN'T OVER YET.OTHER THINGS THAT EVERYONE ATHOME CAN DO IS TO REDUCE YOURWATER AND ENERGY CONSUMPTION.IT WILL BE GOOD TO YOUR WALLETAND FOR THE CLIMATE.ASTRID MENDEZ 13 ACTION NEWSIMAGINE A 30-FOOT-TALL WALL OFICE MOVING TOWARD YOUR HOUSE.





