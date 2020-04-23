A virtual NFL Draft: Who will the Broncos pick in the first round? Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 05:33s - Published now A virtual NFL Draft: Who will the Broncos pick in the first round? The 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday! What will the Broncos do with their picks? Nick Rothschild has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this