Dog owner DIYs hilarious new whack-a-mole game

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Two dogs have a whack-a-mole game using a carrot to pass the time during coronavirus quarantine because they can't go out and play.

Footage shows the makeshift whack-a-mole arcade that Ursula Aitchison, 31, made for his two Golden Retriever dogs named Hugo and Huxley.

The toy is made of an old cardboard box punctured with holes and a carrot.

In their version of the game, the two dogs try to take the carrot each time it appears out of the holes instead of hitting it down.

She said: "I made this toy to get them entertained for the day.

They are so talented and smart." The video was taken inside their home in London, UK on April 1.

