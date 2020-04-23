Global  

This is England - The FA releases video praising frontline workers

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:54s - Published
To mark St.

George’s Day, the FA has released a poem entitled ‘This is England’.

Created by Hussain Manawer, the video celebrates the strength of the country during this coronavirus crisis.

