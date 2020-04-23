Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > MTV revives 'Club MTV' for #DanceTogether special with DJ D-Nice

MTV revives 'Club MTV' for #DanceTogether special with DJ D-Nice

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:00s - Published
MTV revives 'Club MTV' for #DanceTogether special with DJ D-Nice

MTV revives 'Club MTV' for #DanceTogether special with DJ D-Nice

MTV has partnered up with DJ D-Nice to host an interactive revival of the hit franchise.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

blacktropolisCi

Blacktropolis newsone: MTV Revives 'Club MTV' for #DanceTogether Special With DJ D-Nice https://t.co/D4D3QSaoVE 2 days ago

newsone

NewsOne MTV Revives 'Club MTV' for #DanceTogether Special With DJ D-Nice https://t.co/gPjdS8EecP 2 days ago

MTmarilyn2

Marilyn Oliver RT @Dudette9t9: MTV Revives ‘Club MTV’ With One-Night Musical Special For COVID-19 Relief Simulcast on MTV, VH1 and MTV2, Saturday, Apr 25,… 3 days ago

Dudette9t9

Dudette MTV Revives ‘Club MTV’ With One-Night Musical Special For COVID-19 Relief Simulcast on MTV, VH1 and MTV2, Saturday,… https://t.co/9nQJuT8VjC 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.