Venus is at its brightest in April

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Venus is at its brightest in April
Venus will reach its greatest brilliancy this year on April 28.
Venus is at its brightest in April

For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact [email protected]

Visit http://archive.nextanimationstudio.com to view News Direct's complete archive of 3D news animations.

RESTRICTIONS: Broadcast: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Digital: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Venus is currently at its brightest as the "evening star." The planet will reach its greatest brilliancy in the night sky this year on April 28.

The planet will fade from the night sky near the end of May and return as the "morning star" in the third week of June.

RUNDOWN SHOWS: 1.

Depiction of the Sun, Venus, Earth and the Moon 2.

View of Venus in the night sky 3.

Venus as it moves to the following points in this order: The planet will reappear as a 'morning star' during the third week of June.

On July 10, Venus will reach its greatest brilliancy in the morning sky, with approximately a quarter of its disk illuminated.

VOICEOVER (in English): "When viewed from Earth, Venus is the third brightest object in the sky after the Sun and our Moon.

It is the brightest planet because it is the closest planet to Earth, and its thick clouds of carbon dioxide and sulfuric acid reflect 70 percent of the light it receives from the Sun." "But for most of the year, Venus is virtually invisible from our perspective, hidden by the Sun's glare.

Venus is only visible for a few months at a time, when it approaches its greatest distance from the Sun in our sky." "One of those times is this month, when Venus will be at its brightest as the 'evening star' for all of this year." "Here's how this works." "Venus reached its greatest eastern elongation, or the absolute furthest point from the Sun in the night sky, on March 24.

At this point, approximately 50 percent of the planet was illuminated in the night sky." "On April 28, Venus will be at its greatest brilliancy as an evening star, when it will appear as a crescent that is approximately 25 percent illuminated." "Venus will fade and vanish from view at the end of May.

On June 3, Venus will be virtually invisible from our perspective as it passes directly between the Earth and the Sun and is hidden by the Sun's glare." "The planet will reappear as a 'morning star' during the third week of June.

On July 10, Venus will reach its greatest brilliancy in the morning sky, with approximately a quarter of its disk illuminated." "Venus reaches greatest western elongation, the absolute furthest point from the Sun in the morning sky, on August 13.

At this point, half of Venus will be illuminated." SOURCES: EarthSky https://earthsky.org/tonight/venus-greatest-evening-elongation-on-march-24 https://earthsky.org/space/brightest-planet-brightest-mirrors-venus *** For story suggestions please contact [email protected] For technical and editorial support, please contact: Asia: +61 2 93 73 1841 Europe: +44 20 7542 7599 Americas and Latam: +1 800 738 8377




