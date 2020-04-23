Global  

India gifts 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal

India gifts 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal

India gifts 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal

On April 22, India gifted 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal to help in fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the consignment to Nepal's Minister for Health Bhanubhakta Dhakal.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in tweet thanked India for the support.

The pandemic has infected over 40 people in the country so far.

