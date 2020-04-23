Global  

Cops put up posters 'Delhi Police, Dil Ki Police' on barricades at various locations in state

Delhi Police on April 22 has put up banners with the slogan 'Delhi Police Dil Ki Police' on the barricades throughout the national capital.

Delhi has so far reported 2156 cases and 47 deaths.

