New park for North Park? One neighbor hopes so Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:06s - Published 1 week ago New park for North Park? One neighbor hopes so Sean Brodfuehrer lives in the North Park neighborhood and, after looking at the vacant lot between Delaware and Colvin, decided a park would fit in perfectly. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New park for North Park? One neighbor hopes so IMPROVING THEQUALITY OF LIFE IN HISNORTH PARKNEIGHBORHOOD.SEVEN EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTER JEFFSLAWSON SPOKEWITH THE BRAIN CHILDBEHIND WHAT HE'SHOPING WILL ONE DAYBE BUFFALO'SNEWEST PARK.WHAT SOME SEE ASAN EMPTY LOT INNORTH BUFFALO --ONE NEIGHBOR SEESAS AN OPPORTUNITYWHY SHOULDNTSPACES LIKE THIS BEREENFORCED ANDUSED.SEAN BRODFUEHRERLIVES NEAR THEVACANT SPACEBETWEEN DELAWAREAND COLVIN JUSTABOVE TAUNTONPLACE -- HE THINKSTHAT IT SHOULD BETRANSFORMED INTO APARK FOR THE NORTHPARKNEIGHBORHOOD.TONS OF WILDLIFE ANDIT BECAME AN IDEA MYWIFE AND I HAD. WHATIF THIS BECAME A PARKINSIDE NORTHPARKTHE UNIVERSITY ATBUFFALO CAMPUSPLANNER CAME UPWITH A FULL IDEA FORIT AND RECEIVEDGOOD FEEDBACKWHEN POSTING IT TOTHE NORTHPARKCOMMUNITYASSOCIATIONFACEBOOK PAGE - HISVISION WOULDINCLUDE A WALKINGAND BIKING PATH --DOG PARK --PLAYGROUND -- ANDHUGE OPEN FIELD.THERES A LOT OFBENEFITS TO THIS ONTHE NATIVE SIDE ASWELL AS THE HUMANSIDE.STANDUPDTHE IDEA FOR THEPARK IS ACTUALLYSOMETHINGCOUNCILMAN JOELFEROLETO -- WHOREPRESENTS THISDISTRICT -- AGREESWITH -- BUT HIMAGREEING ISNTENOUGH TO GET APARK BUILT AS A MAINROADBLOCK EXISTS.I THINK ITS A GREATIDEA HOWEVER ITSIMPORTANT TO NOTETHAT CURRENTLY THEPROPERTY ISPRIVATELY OWNETHAT MEANS -- THECITY WOULD NEED TOPURCHASE THE 11.5ACRE SITE ANDTHEN GETEVERYTHINGTOGETHER FOR THEPARK -- SOMETHINGTHEY JUST DONT HAVETHE FUNDS FOR RIGHTNOW.I DONT THINK THE CITYIS IN A POSITION TOPURCHASE AND BUILDA PARK -- I WISH WEWERE BUT THATS JUSTNOT THE CASE.BUT WHENBRODFUEHRER MADETHE IDEA -- HE KNEWITS NOT SOMETHIGNTHAT COULD BE DONEIN A DAY OR EVEN AYEAR -- HE WASHOPING IT COULD PUTTHE IDEA IN THE CITIESHEAD -- TO SHOW THEDESIRE AND REALISTICPOSSIBILITIES FOR APARK IN NORTH PARK.PART OF IT IS JUST MEGETTING IT OFF MYHEAD AND THE OTHERIS TO SEE WHAT THECOMMUNITY THOUGHTABOUT IT.JEFF SLAWSON 7EWN.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Aurora Starkey RT @MadonnaLoveDale: Hi @Madonna You Love Being On Radio Station Interview Like I Do! You Have Inspired Me How To Keep Making Your Dreams… 13 hours ago Dale Crites Hi @Madonna You Love Being On Radio Station Interview Like I Do! You Have Inspired Me How To Keep Making Your Drea… https://t.co/j0FvDIFfUE 1 day ago