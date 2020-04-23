'No holds barred' Whitney Houston biopic moving forward Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:29s - Published now 'No holds barred' Whitney Houston biopic moving forward A Clive Davis-produced Whitney Houston biopic now has a title, 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody', and screenwriter Anthony McCarten has insisted it is moving forward with the support of "many of the key people" who knew her "best". 0

