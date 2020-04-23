Global  

Healthcare workers use drones to sanitise COVID-19 hotspots in northern India

Healthcare workers in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh used drones to spray disinfectants in COVID-19 affected areas.

The video filmed in Varanasi city on April 21 shows officials using the drones and sanitising a huge apartment complex.

The drone is seen spraying disinfectants from a small tank affixed to it.

The operation was carried out by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation.

According to the reports, the drones have the capacity to lift up to 10 litres of disinfectants and can cover 30 kilometres (18.64 miles).

The state of Uttar Pradesh has recorded 1,337 novel coronavirus cases and 21 deaths related to the disease.

