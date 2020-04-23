Global  

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:02s - Published
Tri-State Assembling 'Tracing Army' With Help Of Bloomberg

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are coming together for the next phase of the coronavirus pandemic to test, trace and isolate cases on a mass scale.

CBS2's John Dias has the details.

