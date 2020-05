Over 60 snakelets and 40 eggs were rescued from a farmer's mud house in the of village Uthaninuagan in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

According to local media, a child spotted the eggs while he was playing near the wall of the house and the farmer immediately called the snake rescuer.

Footage from April 19, shows snake eggs being born in the hands of Krishna, the snake rescuer.

Adult snakes were spotted but left their babies.The snakelets will be released in their natural habitat, away from human habitation.