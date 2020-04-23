Tom Holland surprises Jimmy Kimmel's son during socially-distanced birthday party Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:42s - Published 1 hour ago Tom Holland surprises Jimmy Kimmel's son during socially-distanced birthday party Tom Holland thrilled Jimmy Kimmel’s Spider-Man fan son by making an appearance during his virtual third birthday party. 0

