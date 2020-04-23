New way to send thank you videos to frontline workers

Global  

The website 6FT Closer lets you create thank you videos for essential workers on the frontlines.

YOU SEND VIRTUALTHANK YOUS TOTHOSE ON THE FRONTLINES.TO ALL THE FRONTLINEWORKERS.NATS THANK YOUFOUR FRIENDS-- NOAHFRIEDMAN, SAHILBHAIWALA, ANDWILLIAMSVILLENATIVES BEN ANDARIELLASHARF CREATED THEWEBSITE SIX FEETCLOSER.IN JUST THREE WEEKSAND 500 VIDEOSLATER-- SIX FEETCLOSER HAS BECOMETHE DIGITAL VERSIONOF A THANK YOUCARD.SOT"THIS TOO SHALL PASSAND FOCUSING ONGOOD, GOOD ENERGYAND PROVIDING HOPEAND CONNECTINGWITH PEOPLE IS THEMOST POWERFULANCHORS TO GET USTHROUGH IT."SIX FEET CLOSERALLOWS YOU TO MAKEYOUR OWN THANKYOU VIDEO...NATSAND WILL BE SENT TOA FRONTLINE WORKERANYWHERE IN THECOUNTRY.NATS OF BECKACREATING A VIDEOYOU CAN ALSONOMINATE A NURSE,DOCTOR,FIREFIGHTER, POLICEOFFICER, GROCERYSTORE CLERK OR ANYESSENTIAL WORKERTO RECEIVE ANUPLIFTING MESSAGE.SOT"WE FEEL THERE ISSOMETHING VERYPOWERFUL ABOUTRECEIVING A MESSAGEFROM SOMEONE YOUDON'T KNOW WE FEELTHIS GRATITUDE ISMUCH MORE GENUINETO BE RECOGNIZED BYSOMEONE ACROSSTHE COUNTRY."NATS THANK YOURT 7EWN.




