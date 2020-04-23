Steel and Wire Factory Hit by Tornado Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:10s - Published now Steel and Wire Factory Hit by Tornado Occurred on April 22, 2020 / Madill, Oklahoma, USA Info from Licensor: "A tornado hit Oklahoma Steel and Wire." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Le Nam Giang Ambulance...J & I...Manufacturing...truck...bed...body...1...2...factory...plant...Oklahoma...Steel & Wire...Facebo… https://t.co/fGe6ksIRZY 3 hours ago