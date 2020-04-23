Daughter of man who died of COVID-19 meets nurse who cared for him Video Credit: WMUR - Duration: 01:55s - Published now Daughter of man who died of COVID-19 meets nurse who cared for him Family members who couldn't be there for a man who died of COVID-19 at Portsmouth Hospital are expressing gratitude for the nurse who was. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Daughter of man who died of COVID-19 meets nurse who cared for him CHERISE: ROYAL WALLACE THE THIRDSPENT MUCH OF HIS LIFE AS ANEMT, SAVING OTHERS.HE LOVED OLD SCHOOL COUNTRY ANDELVIS PRESLEY.HIS DAUGHTER MICHELE PARLIMANSAYS HE WAS QUICK WITH A JOKEAND FAMILY WAS HIS EVERYTHING.HE FOUGHT COVID-19 FOR 17 DAYS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Joan-Anne Bross RT @GerardBattenUK: BBC ‘News’ trumpeting Virus deaths doubled in care homes. Friend told me of a 96 year old lady who died last week. She… 7 minutes ago Grne72co @HuffPostPol I saw in the news last month an elderly couple in Arizona took it so they would not get covid upon Tru… https://t.co/tHeagGMKby 10 minutes ago ~ waves ~ offer a hand, not a judgement RT @LizSzabo: Many of the communities most vulnerable to COVID-19 have already been scarred by trauma. Cassandra Rollins' son committed sui… 17 minutes ago ColleenS 💪🏼🌞🕊🌊 A dear friends mother-in-law passed away at 1:30 am alone in the hospital from Covid-19. Also a friend of my daugh… https://t.co/qd2DUK2tU9 18 minutes ago James RT @NursingNotesUK: It is with great sadness we announce that nurse Julie Penfold has sadly died from COVID-19. Her daughter said she “love… 22 minutes ago Liz Szabo Many of the communities most vulnerable to COVID-19 have already been scarred by trauma. Cassandra Rollins' son com… https://t.co/tKkuUx0SxJ 31 minutes ago Andy Moir RT @philmcdonald94: BREAKING: Kirsty Jones, a support worker with NHS Lanarkshire, has died with COVID-19. She was 41. The mum of two has b… 2 hours ago