Orcas Frolic Within a Few Feet of Whale Watchers

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Occurred on April 7, 2020 / Whidbey Island, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: "I regularly follow whales around the shores of Whidbey Island.

I was tracking a family group of orcas that included a pale white calf.

I ended up on the dock in Holmes Harbor waiting patiently.

Suddenly, two orcas surfaced next to the dock, I couldn't believe what was happening.

The orcas were hunting harbor seals hiding under the dock.

A mom and daughter joined me, that's when I was filming.

The girl in the film is 10 years old and her name is Lucy.

I love Lucy's commentary in the video.

I've been doing land-based whale watching around Whidbey for 8 years now and have had a lot of truly memorable experiences with orcas, but this one was my top encounter hands down."

