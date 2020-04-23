Orcas Frolic Within a Few Feet of Whale Watchers
|
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Orcas Frolic Within a Few Feet of Whale Watchers
Occurred on April 7, 2020 / Whidbey Island, Washington, USA Info from Licensor: "I regularly follow whales around the shores of Whidbey Island.
I was tracking a family group of orcas that included a pale white calf.
I ended up on the dock in Holmes Harbor waiting patiently.
Suddenly, two orcas surfaced next to the dock, I couldn't believe what was happening.
The orcas were hunting harbor seals hiding under the dock.
A mom and daughter joined me, that's when I was filming.
The girl in the film is 10 years old and her name is Lucy.
I love Lucy's commentary in the video.
I've been doing land-based whale watching around Whidbey for 8 years now and have had a lot of truly memorable experiences with orcas, but this one was my top encounter hands down."