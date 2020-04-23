'I don't think I will ever listen to Humma Humma remix': Shalmali Kholgade

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 15:01s
Ever since singer Shalmali Kholgade burst on the Bollywood scene with Pareshaan in 2012, there has been no looking back for her.

She has delivered a steady stream of chartbusters, from Balam Pichkari to Lat Lag Gayee.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she opens up about coping with the lockdown, staying relevant and the trend of remixing old songs.

